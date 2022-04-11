Your personality can either protect or age your brain, study says

(CNN) – Worry less now and your brain will stay healthy longer.

A new study shows people who worry more, lack self-discipline and are introverted are more likely to develop cognitive decline earlier in life.

It also applies to a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The study examined the personality traits of nearly 2,000 people.

It found being socially engaged with others could buy you an extra year of living without dementia.

If you keep anxiety at bay and stay organized and goal-oriented, it can get you two years of healthy cognitive function.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.