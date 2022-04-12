Barbour County Sheriff warns of scam

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an Amazon scam.

According to a Facebook post, someone is pretending to be one of the Barbour County 911 Center employees and leaving a number for people to call back.

Officials say this is not an employee associated with any Barbour County offices.

Anyone that receives a phone call similar to this is asked to notify the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department.

