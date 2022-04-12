Advertisement

Barbour County Sheriff warns of scam

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an Amazon scam.
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an Amazon scam.
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an Amazon scam.(MGN/Pexels)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an Amazon scam.

According to a Facebook post, someone is pretending to be one of the Barbour County 911 Center employees and leaving a number for people to call back.

Officials say this is not an employee associated with any Barbour County offices.

Anyone that receives a phone call similar to this is asked to notify the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m., lying on top of a pile of trash.
Public works employees discover body
Authorities said McKinley admitted to having child pornography with children under the age of...
Former Taylor Co. teacher sentenced to 14 years for federal child porn charge
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
MGN Online
Crews respond to early morning structure fire
William Goff's preliminary hearing was postponed in court Friday so he could get connected with...
Local man is accused of starving his dog to death

Latest News

West Virginia tire collection events scheduled in April
Highland-Clarksburg Hospital announces new affiliation with Vandalia Health
Highland-Clarksburg Hospital partnering with Mon Health
Monday evening city officials discussed the possibility of raising the Bridge, parks and rec...
The Bridge as well as parks and recs could be increasing fees
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | April 11, 2022
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | April 11, 2022