Barbour County Sheriff warns of scam
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an Amazon scam.
According to a Facebook post, someone is pretending to be one of the Barbour County 911 Center employees and leaving a number for people to call back.
Officials say this is not an employee associated with any Barbour County offices.
Anyone that receives a phone call similar to this is asked to notify the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department.
