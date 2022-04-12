A big day for WVU basketball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU basketball secured two commits on Monday, Iowa State transfer Joe Toussaint and JUCO All-American Mohamed Wague.

Toussaint isn’t known for his scoring, but has been able to make a difference inside the paint while at Iowa. He started 41 times in 98 games as a Hawkeye, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game over the last three years. He comes to WVU with two years of eligibility remaining.

JUCO’s Mohamed Wague put up an average of 14.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.9 blocks throughout 35 games in junior college. Wague still has three years of eligibility remaining.

