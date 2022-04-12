The Bridge as well as parks and recs could be increasing fees

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday evening city officials discussed the possibility of raising the bridge and parks and rec fees.

Council city members in Bridgeport will be looking to increase fees at the bridge sports complex as well as other parks and recreations.

Once given the green light by council staff.

The Bridge Sports Complex will have the authority to make the increase.

Other fees you could see increase are the Benedum Civic Center, picnic shelters, ball fields and more.

“It’s the world we live in right now the price of everything has gone up the cost to do business has gone up are utilities are going up everything we are purchasing all

the goods and services we provide,” said Director of Parks and Recreation of Bridgeport Joe Shuttleworth.

How much exactly could fees increase?

Shuttleworth says fees could increase up to 7.5% this year.

“At the CityNet center at the Bridgeport’s complex council has the ability and duty each year to look at those fees and adjust them. They use a consumer index,” said

Shuttleworth

According to Shuttleworth the main function for the bridge sports complex is sports tourism.

The goal is to bring many events to the complex as possible.

“Not only are we trying to bring as much recreation and those type of opportunities to all of our local citizens here in the region also trying to have an economic impact

on the area,” said Shuttleworth

Shuttleworth says he would like to see the fees as low as possible.

Council is set to make their decision on if fees will stay the same or increase by the end of April at the next city council meeting on the 25th.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.