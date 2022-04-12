Advertisement

The Bridge as well as parks and recs could be increasing fees

Monday evening city officials discussed the possibility of raising the Bridge, parks and rec...
Monday evening city officials discussed the possibility of raising the Bridge, parks and rec fees.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday evening city officials discussed the possibility of raising the bridge and parks and rec fees.

Council city members in Bridgeport will be looking to increase fees at the bridge sports complex as well as other parks and recreations.

Once given the green light by council staff.

The Bridge Sports Complex will have the authority to make the increase.

Other fees you could see increase are the Benedum Civic Center, picnic shelters, ball fields and more.

“It’s the world we live in right now the price of everything has gone up the cost to do business has gone up are utilities are going up everything we are purchasing all

the goods and services we provide,” said Director of Parks and Recreation of Bridgeport Joe Shuttleworth.

How much exactly could fees increase?

Shuttleworth says fees could increase up to 7.5% this year.

“At the CityNet center at the Bridgeport’s complex council has the ability and duty each year to look at those fees and adjust them. They use a consumer index,” said

Shuttleworth

According to Shuttleworth the main function for the bridge sports complex is sports tourism.

The goal is to bring many events to the complex as possible.

“Not only are we trying to bring as much recreation and those type of opportunities to all of our local citizens here in the region also trying to have an economic impact

on the area,” said Shuttleworth

Shuttleworth says he would like to see the fees as low as possible.

Council is set to make their decision on if fees will stay the same or increase by the end of April at the next city council meeting on the 25th.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m., lying on top of a pile of trash.
Public works employees discover body
oved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses for a Farmington man who lost his life.
Loved ones set up GoFundMe for man killed in car accident
Hundreds of protesters lined up outside a Grant Town Coal Plant
13 protestors arrested outside Grant Town Power Plant
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
MGN Online
Crews respond to early morning structure fire

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | April 11, 2022
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | April 11, 2022
tonsil cancer
WVU Medicine Health Report: Tonsil Cancer
tonsil cancer
WVU Medicine Health Report
police car
Harrison County Sheriff wants commission to reallocate funding