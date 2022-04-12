Advertisement

Bridgeport softball excels over Elkins, taking the victory after two-and-a-half innings

Indians play to a 20-1 win
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport softball was able to collect their win over Elkins in two-and-a-half innings on Monday night.

Bridgeport scored all 12 runs in the first with two outs on the board, then tacked on another two in the second, taking the win 20-1.

Indians’ Maddie Garner and Makenna Smith each totaled three runs, Rachel Mason had five RBIs.

Bridgeport is back on the field Tuesday at John Marshall, while Elkins is away at Buckhannon-Upshur next Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m., lying on top of a pile of trash.
Public works employees discover body
Authorities said McKinley admitted to having child pornography with children under the age of...
Former Taylor Co. teacher sentenced to 14 years for federal child porn charge
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
MGN Online
Crews respond to early morning structure fire
William Goff's preliminary hearing was postponed in court Friday so he could get connected with...
Local man is accused of starving his dog to death

Latest News

WVU's Austin Davis named Big 12 Player of the Week
WVU baseball’s Austin Davis is named Big 12 Player of the Week
A big day in WVU basketball: Joe Toussaint & Mohamed Wague
A big day for WVU basketball
Liv Ammons signs with Waynesburg Women's Basketball
Clay-Battelle’s Liv Ammons signs with Waynesburg Women’s Basketball
This week's warm-up: Morgantown baseball
This Week’s Warm-up: Morgantown Baseball