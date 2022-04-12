Bridgeport softball excels over Elkins, taking the victory after two-and-a-half innings

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport softball was able to collect their win over Elkins in two-and-a-half innings on Monday night.

Bridgeport scored all 12 runs in the first with two outs on the board, then tacked on another two in the second, taking the win 20-1.

Indians’ Maddie Garner and Makenna Smith each totaled three runs, Rachel Mason had five RBIs.

Bridgeport is back on the field Tuesday at John Marshall, while Elkins is away at Buckhannon-Upshur next Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.