Advertisement

Clay-Battelle’s Liv Ammons signs with Waynesburg Women’s Basketball

Ammons leaves CB as the school’s all-time leading scorer
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle’s Liv Ammons has signed with Waynesburg Women’s Basketball.

The CB senior has certainly left her mark as a Cee-Bee, leaving Clay-Battelle as the school’s all-time leading scorer (for both the girl’s and boy’s programs), as well as passing the 1000th point milestone this past season.

Ammons has accomplished so much, but feels there is even more out there for her, which is what excites her about this next step in her athletic career, “Just continue working hard, and push for my dreams still, there’s still a lot I can do, even in college.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m., lying on top of a pile of trash.
Public works employees discover body
oved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses for a Farmington man who lost his life.
Loved ones set up GoFundMe for man killed in car accident
Hundreds of protesters lined up outside a Grant Town Coal Plant
13 protestors arrested outside Grant Town Power Plant
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
MGN Online
Crews respond to early morning structure fire

Latest News

This week's warm-up: Morgantown baseball
This Week’s Warm-up: Morgantown Baseball
WVU Athletics launches Mountaineer Academic Incentive Program
WVU baseball defeats Baylor
Mountaineers secure series win with victory over Baylor
Mountaineer quarterbacks
Spring preparations continue for quarterbacks, Mountaineers as a whole