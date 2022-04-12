Clay-Battelle’s Liv Ammons signs with Waynesburg Women’s Basketball

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle’s Liv Ammons has signed with Waynesburg Women’s Basketball.

The CB senior has certainly left her mark as a Cee-Bee, leaving Clay-Battelle as the school’s all-time leading scorer (for both the girl’s and boy’s programs), as well as passing the 1000th point milestone this past season.

Ammons has accomplished so much, but feels there is even more out there for her, which is what excites her about this next step in her athletic career, “Just continue working hard, and push for my dreams still, there’s still a lot I can do, even in college.”

