Crews respond to vehicle fire in Clarksburg
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday morning on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.
The fire took place in the Panera parking lot off of Emily Drive.
The fire was reported to authorities shortly after 7:00 a.m.
The Bridgeport Police Department and the Clarksburg Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
Below are some of the viewer submitted photos sent in of the fire.
