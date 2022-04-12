Dona Anita “Libby” Shaw, 71, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 10, 1950, in Elkins, WV; a daughter of the late Burley Austin Cooper, Sr. and Helen (Davis) Cooper Robey.

Libby worked as a clerk for Thorofare and later for Shop N Save in Bellview. She also worked for Aegis/Teletec. She was a diamond collector, loved to go shopping, and also attend yard sales. Libby enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband Billy.

Libby is survived by her husband of 44 years, William L. “Youngblood” Shaw of Fairmont; her brother, Burley “Bamby” Cooper and his wife, Cheryl of Fairmont; her sister, Tonya Marks and her husband, Willy of Florida; her nieces and nephews, Matthew Marks and his wife, Christy, Corey Marks, Hailey Marks, and Jessica Marks; her great nephew, Deven Austin Frederick.

In addition to her parents, Libby was preceded in death by her stepfather, Lester Leroy Robey.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Butch Summers and Pastor John Knoll officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

