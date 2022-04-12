Fire crews respond to Masontown structure fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire Monday afternoon in Masontown.

Crews received a call at approximately 1:48 p.m. of a fire at a home on Rohr Road.

When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

A witness told 5 News it took fire crews less than 10 minutes to arrive on the scene of the fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The Masontown Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire in addition to the Reedsville, Kingwood, Cool Springs, and Newburg Volunteer Fire Departments.

The fire is currently under investigation.

