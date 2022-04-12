Advertisement

Fire crews respond to Masontown structure fire

Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire Monday afternoon in Masontown.
Masontown fire
Masontown fire(Facebook: Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire Monday afternoon in Masontown.

Crews received a call at approximately 1:48 p.m. of a fire at a home on Rohr Road.

When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

A witness told 5 News it took fire crews less than 10 minutes to arrive on the scene of the fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The Masontown Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire in addition to the Reedsville, Kingwood, Cool Springs, and Newburg Volunteer Fire Departments.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m., lying on top of a pile of trash.
Public works employees discover body
Authorities said McKinley admitted to having child pornography with children under the age of...
Former Taylor Co. teacher sentenced to 14 years for federal child porn charge
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
MGN Online
Crews respond to early morning structure fire
William Goff's preliminary hearing was postponed in court Friday so he could get connected with...
Local man is accused of starving his dog to death

Latest News

Last year, there were 889 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing five people and injuring...
Officials announce crackdown on distracted driving in work zones
Clarksburg Vehicle Fire
Clarksburg Vehicle Fire
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday: Benjis
Photo courtesy MGN
Morgantown man accused of sexually abusing teen for years