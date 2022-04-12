Advertisement

Highland-Clarksburg Hospital partnering with Mon Health

Hospital officials announced the new affiliation with Mon Health.
Highland-Clarksburg Hospital announces new affiliation with Vandalia Health
Highland-Clarksburg Hospital announces new affiliation with Vandalia Health(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Highland-Clarksburg Hospital is joining one of the state’s largest health systems.

Hospital officials announced the new affiliation with Mon Health, which recently announced a merger with Charleston Area Medical Center into a single health system called Vandalia Health.

Highland-Clarksburg Hospital (HCHI) is a private, non-profit behavioral health hospital.

The 115 licensed bed facility has been open for nearly a decade, admitting the first patients in August 2013.

HCHI had previously entered into a management and clinical affiliation agreement with WVU Health System in 2020.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m., lying on top of a pile of trash.
Public works employees discover body
Authorities said McKinley admitted to having child pornography with children under the age of...
Former Taylor Co. teacher sentenced to 14 years for federal child porn charge
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
MGN Online
Crews respond to early morning structure fire
William Goff's preliminary hearing was postponed in court Friday so he could get connected with...
Local man is accused of starving his dog to death

Latest News

Monday evening city officials discussed the possibility of raising the Bridge, parks and rec...
The Bridge as well as parks and recs could be increasing fees
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | April 11, 2022
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | April 11, 2022
tonsil cancer
WVU Medicine Health Report: Tonsil Cancer
tonsil cancer
WVU Medicine Health Report