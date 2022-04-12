Highland-Clarksburg Hospital partnering with Mon Health

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Highland-Clarksburg Hospital is joining one of the state’s largest health systems.

Hospital officials announced the new affiliation with Mon Health, which recently announced a merger with Charleston Area Medical Center into a single health system called Vandalia Health.

Highland-Clarksburg Hospital (HCHI) is a private, non-profit behavioral health hospital.

The 115 licensed bed facility has been open for nearly a decade, admitting the first patients in August 2013.

HCHI had previously entered into a management and clinical affiliation agreement with WVU Health System in 2020.

