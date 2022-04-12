Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 12, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A frontal boundary pushed in this morning, bringing a few rain showers into the area. This afternoon, any rain seen this morning will be gone, leaving mostly cloudy skies and only a few sprinkles. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overall, not too bad this afternoon. Overnight, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, but we should be dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, it will be a cloudy but warm night, so not too bad outside. Tomorrow afternoon, a warm front lifts north of our region, bringing warm, moist air into the area. As a result, skies will be mostly cloudy. A few rain showers push into our area during the late-afternoon and early-evening, but not much rain is expected from these showers. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s, making Wednesday the warmest day of the week. Overall, expect a warm, cloudy afternoon, with some rain. Then on Thursday morning, a cold front brings a line of rain showers in the area, although they won’t produce much rain. By the afternoon, the line of rain will be east of our region, allowing skies to clear out during the evening, in addition to temperatures in the 60s. Then more clouds come back on Friday, but we stay dry until early in the weekend, when a weak cold front brings light rain showers into the area. After that, most of the weekend will be quiet, although temperatures will drop into the upper-50s to low-60s during that time. In short, today will be mostly cloudy but nice, tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week, and expect a cooling trend towards the end of the workweek, with a few more showers during that time.

Today: We expect leftover rain showers to die out before midday, transitioning to clouds by the afternoon. Barring a few sprinkles in the afternoon, we should stay dry. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overall, expect a gray, warm day. High: 70.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, but we will stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, expect a mild night. Low: 57.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few isolated showers possible, especially in the late-afternoon. Not much rain is expected. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s. Overall, tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week, with cloudy skies and isolated shower chances as well. High: 79.

Thursday: Rain showers push in during the morning, but not much rain is expected. By the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, with west-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s, so it will be warm outside. Overall, expect some rain in the morning and a nice afternoon. High: 65.

