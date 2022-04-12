Kayla Smith’s Tuesday Evening Forecast | April 12, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today has been a mostly cloudy day, we saw a few showers this morning but beyond that, we’ve been fairly dry. It’s been another warm, spring day, with many of us breaking into the low 70s by the afternoon. Late in the afternoon, a warm front associated with a low-pressure system to our west lifted north of West Virginia, placing us in the “warm sector” of the low-pressure system. This means that warm, southerly flow is pushing into our area, and will continue to do so through tonight and tomorrow. Therefore, lows by tomorrow morning will only fall to the upper 50s for most of the area, and by tomorrow afternoon, some high temperatures could break 80 degrees. Others in the lowlands will be in the upper 70s, but even the highest elevations are likely to push into the 70s. Clouds will come and go tonight, but will thicken up throughout tomorrow as the cold front with the low-pressure system approaches from the west. Light, scattered rain showers are likely to enter the area by Wednesday evening, but will be fairly short-lived. We then see a break in clouds and precipitation overnight, before the cold front enters NCWV after sunrise Thursday morning. This will bring some consistent rain showers throughout the morning, and some could be heavy at times. The front crosses to our east by the afternoon, and we quickly clear out of clouds and showers as a high-pressure system right behind that front kicks them out. After the front crosses, temperatures will start to decline from there, as some cooler air gets drawn in. That high-pressure system will track north and east overnight Thursday into Friday, keeping us dry and clear. The system will be to our east for Friday, which will usher in some warmer air, bringing temperatures to the high 60s and low 70s. However, as we head throughout Saturday, a cold front to our north will drag through West Virginia, bringing cloudy skies for the day, then cooler temperatures for Sunday. We may see a little rain Saturday evening as well, but as of now, the front looks to be dry. Below-average temperatures begin next week, with highs in the low 50s and a return to rain showers.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild; stray sprinkles possible. Low: 58

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and warm; quick PM showers likely. High: 80

Thursday: AM rain showers, then clearing skies. High: 67↓

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. High: 70

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.