Kenneth Bernard Bennett, 75, of Jimtown, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home under the care of WV Caring. He was born Thursday, June 27, 1946, at Jimtown, a son of the late Bernard and Gertrude Bennett. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Sandra Bennett; daughters Donna Hornbeck of Elkins and Jennifer Greene of Williamstown; son Matthew Bennett and wife Amanda of Meyersdale, Pa.; and two beloved grandsons, Carter and Reed Bennett. Also surviving are two sisters, Thelma Wyatt of Jimtown and Sharon Elza of Elkins, sister-in-law Patty Bennett of Jimtown, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Bennett; a niece, Frances Miller; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Wyatt. Kenny was a member of Laborer’s Union 984 prior to becoming disabled. He was an avid hunter and gardener and loved spinning tall tales with his buddies. Kenny’s request for cremation was honored, and a memorial service will be held April 30 at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 1100 S. Davis Ave., Elkins. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with the service following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Julie Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kenny’s memory to WV Caring, P.O. Box 760, Arthurdale, WV, 26520. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Kenneth Bernard Bennett. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

