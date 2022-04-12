Advertisement

Man accused of setting fire to dumpster after clerk refuses to give him money

A Marion County man was arrested after officers said he set fire to a gas station dumpster after the clerk did not give him money for a lottery ticket.
Gavin Basagic
Gavin Basagic(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man was arrested on Monday after officers said he set fire to a gas station dumpster in Jan. after the clerk did not give him money.

Officers received a call that a dumpster had been set on fire behind a 7-11 in Marion County on January 27 shortly after 4:00 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the fire had been extinguished by the fire department before they arrived on scene.

The report says a fireman told officers the lids on the dumpster had melted off and some of the paint on the outside had been burnt.

A clerk said two men were in the store at the time of the incident, authorities said.

Officers spoke to one of the men who said he was in the store but walked in the opposite direction of the dumpster.

Authorities said the other man, later identified as Gavin Basagic, 24, of Mannington, was agitated with the clerks after they refused to give him “a couple dollars” for a lottery ticket.

Basagic allegedly walked out of the store in the direction of the dumpster, which was found to be on fire shortly after.

Several days later, officers said they spoke with Basagic, who could not remember when and where he left the store. In addition, he also said the he set the fire “only because the clerks were talking rude to him.”

The estimated cost to repair the dumpster is $1,000.

Basagic has been charged with third-degree arson and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

