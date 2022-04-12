Mary Ann Moore, 76, of Flemington, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. She was born on June 1, 1945 in Clarksburg, a daughter of the late Ralph and Freda Petroff McCloy. On June 1, 1966, she married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Moore, and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage together. She is also survived by her daughter Tammy Dannunzio and her husband Steven of Myrtle Beach, SC; three grandchildren Joseph, Alexander and Nicholas; four siblings, Norma Whipkey and her husband Bob of Clarksburg, Sam McCloy and his wife Patty of Flemington, Linda Haynes and her husband Stephen of Bridgeport and Sandra McCloy of Clarksburg. In addition to her parents Mary was preceded in death by her sister Agnes Hill, and a brother Ralph McCloy, Jr. Mary was a graduate of Flemington High School. She retired from the WV Division of Rehabilitation Services after 35 years of service. Mary’s hobbies included camping, fly fishing and traveling. She greatly enjoyed life, loved her grandchildren and was always smiling and never had anything bad to say about anyone. Condolences for the Moore family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends and family will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 South Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, with Pastor Rose Bolyard presiding. Interment will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery.

