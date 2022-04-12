Morgantown man accused of sexually abusing teen for years
Apr. 12, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he sexually abused a teenage girl for four years.
Officers received a report from a girl saying that she had been sexually assaulted by Douglas Savage, 56, of Morgantown, from ages 14 to 18, according to a criminal complaint.
During an interview with Savage, officers said Savage told investigators he was like a “father figure” to the teen.
In the same interview, Savage allegedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with the teen from 2018 to 2021 while she was a juvenile.
Savage has been charged with sexual abuse and is currently out on bond.
