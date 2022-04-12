Advertisement

Morgantown woman sentenced for tax fraud

Authorities said Clark did not pay over approximately $1,900,000 in taxes to the IRS.
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown woman was sentenced on Monday for a payroll tax fraud, officials said.

Diann Carol Clark, 59, of Morgantown was sentenced to five years of probation, with the first six months on home confinement, for a payroll tax fraud charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Clark pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of “Willful Failure to Collect or Pay Over Employment Tax.”

Ihlenfeld said Clark was employed by Alpha Associates, Inc. in Morgantown, where she was an office manager and bookkeeper.

Clark managed payroll between 2014 and 2018, meaning she was responsible for collecting and paying over to the IRS Social Security, Medicare, and income taxes withheld from the wages of Alpha Associates employees.

Despite knowing the firm withheld these payroll taxes from its employees’ paychecks, Ihlenfeld says Clark did not pay over approximately $1,900,000, in such taxes to the IRS.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Danae DeMasi-Lemon and Trial Attorney Kevin Schneider of the Justice Department’s Tax Division prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The IRS investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

