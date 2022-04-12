Rhonda Lou Reed, age 56, of Sugarland Way, Morgantown, WV passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at her residence.

She was born January 22, 1966 in Philippi, WV the daughter of Wanda Gene (Arbogast) Reed and the late James Harold Reed. She is survived by her brother, James A. Reed, Grafton; nephews, Jonathan Reed, Brad J. Perry, Kevin J. Perry, Bryan D. Perry, and Kyle A. Perry; one niece, Kerra J. Poling; and several other nieces and nephews.; and one great-nephew, Jamison Reed. Rhonda graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1984. She then graduated from Fairmont State Pierpont School of Nursing and was in process of getting her Master’s Degree at Rutgers University. Rhonda worked as a nurse for 30 years working in New Jersey as a cerebral palsy nurse and at Ruby Memorial Hospital for several years.

She was Christian by faith. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Thursday, April 14th from 2:00 -8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Friday.

Funeral services will be conducted at the funeral home on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mike Stottlemyer officiating.

Interment will follow at the Woodsdale Memorial Park, Grafton, WV.

Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.