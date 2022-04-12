Advertisement

Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Scotty Glenn Graves Sr., 81, went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2022. He was born to Everett Wilson Graves and Flora Catherine Tennant Graves on November 13, 1940 in Monongalia County.

He married Ellen Marie Graves on May 10th, 1959 and they just celebrated their 63rd anniversary together. They built a wonderful life together raising 4 children and enjoying the love of their 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Scotty graduated from Rivesville High School in 1958. He also served his country for 5 years in the Army from 1959 to 1964. After returning from being stationed overseas in France, he worked at numerous occupations in New Jersey before following these country roads home to West Virginia to raise his family. Scotty retired in 1995 from Consolidated Coal Company.

Scotty was proceeded in death by his eldest daughter Joy Renee Gaines, his sisters Bonnie Ronk and Bonita Toothman, his brothers Burl Graves and Walter Graves, his parents Everett and Flora Graves, and his in laws Woodrow and Lula Conrad.

Scotty is survived by his son, Scotty Glenn Graves Jr of Fairmont, WV, his daughter Sherry Daft of Fairmont, WV, and his son David Graves and wife Stacey Graves of Conover, NC. Surviving grandchildren include Brittany Noelle Jones, Travis Michael Jones, Sarah Marie Graves, Casey Nichole Graves, Justin Scott Graves, James Evan Gaines, Autumn Breanne Jackson, Adam Scott Gaines, Devon Gaberiel Graves, Caitlin Marie Graves. Surviving great grandchildren include Rylee Ann-Marie Delovich, Alexis Dawn Delovich, Kohin Malakai Ours, Dylanne Jade Graves, Maverick James Hickey. Surviving siblings include Ada Eddy of Rivesville and Rita Pope, Jean Quick, Patty Cahill all of New Jersey. Surviving sisters in law include Carolyn Light of Fairmont and Janice Kendrick of Arkansas; son-in-law, Jay Gaines of Fairmont.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Friday, April 15, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating. Interment will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

