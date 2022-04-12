This Week’s Warm-up: Morgantown Baseball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown baseball’s Reed Bailey and Caleb Cottle broke down what happens up at Mylan Park before hitting the diamond.

Both pitchers, Bailey and Cottle have an extensive warm-up routine to lessen the chance of injury, especially for Bailey, who hurt his labrum last season, “I take this part really seriously, last year I tore my labrum, it’s really important for me to make sure I stay healthy throughout the entire season, especially as a starting pitcher, I throw a lot of pitches.”

Cottle mentioned how the warm-up, and doing their warm-ups properly has contributed to the success the Mohigans find out on the diamond, “We try to do it as quick as possible so we can get to work, we do it everyday so it rolls pretty smoothly.”

