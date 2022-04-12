Advertisement

University boy’s lacrosse using maturity to their advantage this Spring

Hawks sit 7-1 on the season
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Everything has seemed to click for the University boy’s lacrosse team this Spring.

With a huge chunk of seniors on the team, they have grown up and their maturity on the field is showing through their ability to respond to adversity well and the composure to battle back in challenging situations.

The team focuses a lot on performance and process goals, separating the two allows the Hawks to focus in on the mechanics of the sport but also on what it takes to be the best, not just as a player, but as a teammate.

Head Coach Brian Houk takes pride in the responsibility of a head coach and the role he gets to play in the young men’s lives, “I really cherish that part as my role as a coach, it also really means a lot to me to have the opportunity to give them guidance and have a positive impact on their life in terms of their character and what they do off the field and how they take lessons from lacrosse into their adult life.”

This University team is passionate, whether it’s what they are feeling on the inside or how they act in the locker room, it shines through.

