Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, April 12

In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses tax season contributions.
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, April 7

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses tax season contributions. If you haven’t filed your taxes yet and you have some extra money and you’re thinking, ‘can I still make a contribution for last year?’ Well, the answer is yes. You have up until April 14th to make a contribution to an IRA or a Roth IRA. The one thing I would recommend is, if you’re making under one-hundred thousand on a personal basis or under two-hundred thousand on a couples basis, definitely consider the Roth IRA. Because the big advantage, everything in the future is one-hundred percent tax free.

