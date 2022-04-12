Woman hit and killed by train

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene late Tuesday afternoon of a deadly incident involving a woman struck by a CSX train in Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department.

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. on a railroad bridge near the 3200 block of Riverside Drive in the Guyandotte area.

Police say the engineer reported seeing a woman on the tracks and started slowing down, but the train was unable to stop in time. The engineer told police it looked like the woman was trying to climb off the tracks before she was struck by the eastbound train.

“It really doesn’t matter where you’re trying to get to, avoiding things like this avoids tragedy, so just stay off the railroad tracks. That’s not what it’s designed for,” said HPD Capt. Larry Zimmerman.

The victim’s name has not been released yet.

Riverside Drive in that area is expected to be closed about two hours.

