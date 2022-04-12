W.Va. breaks record for lowest unemployment rate in state history

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.7% for March 2022.

This breaks the all-time record for the lowest unemployment rate recorded in state history for the 6th consecutive month.

“West Virginia has been around for a long time – over 158 years. To set an all-time state record in any category one time is an achievement worth celebrating. But to break the all-time state record not once, not twice, not three times, not four times, not five times, BUT SIX TIMES is unheard of,” Gov. Justice said.

West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rates have broken the all-time state record for the past six months:

Oct. 2021: 4.3%

Nov. 2021: 4.3%

Dec. 2021: 4.3%

Jan. 2022: 4.1%

Feb. 2022: 3.9%

Mar. 2022: 3.7%

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased for 23 straight months.

The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 1,700 in March, while total employment grew by 2,100 over the month.

