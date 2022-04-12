Advertisement

W.Va. breaks record for lowest unemployment rate in state history

West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rates have broken the all-time state record for the past six months.
The Texas unemployment rate is continuing to fall, but if you’re looking for a job, a career...
The Texas unemployment rate is continuing to fall, but if you’re looking for a job, a career fair in Bell County is highlighting some options.(KWTX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.7% for March 2022.

This breaks the all-time record for the lowest unemployment rate recorded in state history for the 6th consecutive month.

“West Virginia has been around for a long time – over 158 years. To set an all-time state record in any category one time is an achievement worth celebrating. But to break the all-time state record not once, not twice, not three times, not four times, not five times, BUT SIX TIMES is unheard of,” Gov. Justice said.

West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rates have broken the all-time state record for the past six months:

  • Oct. 2021: 4.3%
  • Nov. 2021: 4.3%
  • Dec. 2021: 4.3%
  • Jan. 2022: 4.1%
  • Feb. 2022: 3.9%
  • Mar. 2022: 3.7%

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased for 23 straight months.

The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 1,700 in March, while total employment grew by 2,100 over the month.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m., lying on top of a pile of trash.
Public works employees discover body
Authorities said McKinley admitted to having child pornography with children under the age of...
Former Taylor Co. teacher sentenced to 14 years for federal child porn charge
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
William Goff's preliminary hearing was postponed in court Friday so he could get connected with...
Local man is accused of starving his dog to death
MGN Online
Crews respond to early morning structure fire

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | April 12, 2022
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | April 12, 2022
Lawmakers work to make naloxone available over-the-counter
Lawmakers work to make naloxone available over-the-counter
Officials announce crackdown on distracted driving in work zones
Officials announce crackdown on distracted driving in work zones
Barbour County Sheriff warns of scam
Barbour County Sheriff warns of scam
Morgantown man accused of sexually abusing teen for years
Morgantown man accused of sexually abusing teen for years