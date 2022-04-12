Advertisement

WVDE launches Pathway to Teaching program

The Pathways to Teaching Initiative allows students to pursue a teaching degree while still in high school.
(WRDW)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch led a delegation to launch the Pathways to Teaching Initiative.

As part of the TeachWV Grow Your Own Program, the initiative allows high school students to pursue a teaching degree through pathways counties develop with their higher education partners.

Superintendent Burch was joined by West Virginia Teacher of the Year Brian Casto to share insights and experiences about the teaching profession.

West Virginia is among many states facing a teacher shortage.

Participating counties work with higher education institution partners to develop pathways that include college-level courses and unique practical classroom experiences under the direction of veteran teachers.

By the time they graduate high school, students can earn up to 30 college credits and complete a year of college at significantly reduced costs.

This gives them an advanced position in college to finish course requirements, begin their residency and earn their bachelor’s degree within three years.

“The Pathway to Teaching Initiative is an exciting opportunity for our counties and our students because it creates a roadmap to address a critical issue in our state,” said Superintendent Burch. “Our goal is to bring talent back to the county that is equipped with the pedagogy and residency experience this initiative offers. As a result, we believe our counties will not only be able to attract teachers but also retain them at higher rates.”

28 counties are participating in the pilot, which is one of several TeachWV initiatives.

Participating counties in north central West Virginia are the following:

  • Marion
  • Taylor
  • Lewis
  • Upshur
  • Pocahontas
  • Hardy

