Advertisement

WVU baseball’s Austin Davis is named Big 12 Player of the Week

Davis went 11-for-16 at the plate for the Mountaineers last week
WVU's Austin Davis named Big 12 Player of the Week
WVU's Austin Davis named Big 12 Player of the Week(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Austin Davis has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

Davis went 11-for-16 last week for the Mountaineers, including 10 runs in the gold and blue’s four wins.

The senior outfielder had multiple hit efforts in each of the games, finishing with a triple short of the cycle in the series finale on Sunday.

With a .688 at the plate last week, he lifted his season’s batting average from a .267 to .323.

No. 24 WVU is on the road at Penn State on Tuesday, first pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m., lying on top of a pile of trash.
Public works employees discover body
oved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses for a Farmington man who lost his life.
Loved ones set up GoFundMe for man killed in car accident
Hundreds of protesters lined up outside a Grant Town Coal Plant
13 protestors arrested outside Grant Town Power Plant
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
MGN Online
Crews respond to early morning structure fire

Latest News

A big day in WVU basketball: Joe Toussaint & Mohamed Wague
A big day for WVU basketball
Liv Ammons signs with Waynesburg Women's Basketball
Clay-Battelle’s Liv Ammons signs with Waynesburg Women’s Basketball
This week's warm-up: Morgantown baseball
This Week’s Warm-up: Morgantown Baseball
WVU Athletics launches Mountaineer Academic Incentive Program