WVU baseball’s Austin Davis is named Big 12 Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Austin Davis has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

Davis went 11-for-16 last week for the Mountaineers, including 10 runs in the gold and blue’s four wins.

The senior outfielder had multiple hit efforts in each of the games, finishing with a triple short of the cycle in the series finale on Sunday.

With a .688 at the plate last week, he lifted his season’s batting average from a .267 to .323.

No. 24 WVU is on the road at Penn State on Tuesday, first pitch is set for 6 p.m.

