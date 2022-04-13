8 arrested, 400 grams of meth, 200 grams of fentanyl found in Mon. Co. drug bust

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 8 people were arrested Monday when officers said they found more than 400 grams of meth and 200 grams of fentanyl in two Monongalia County homes and a vehicle.

Members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, West Virginia State Police Special Response Team, and Morgantown Police Department Special Response Team executed search warrants on two homes and vehicle based upon an open narcotics investigation, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said all 8 individuals were present during the execution of the search warrants.

The report says officers found more than “$25,000 in cash, two pistols, in excess of 400 grams of methamphetamine and in excess of 200 grams of fentanyl.”

Authorities said evidence from the investigation showed that the following people conspired together to further the sale of controlled substances in Monongalia County:

Jaron Blackwell, 29, of Detroit, is charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The amount of bond Blackwell is being held on is not listed.

Lemonte Jackson, 24, of Detroit, is charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Jackson is being held on an $85,000 bond.

Michael Robinson-Brown, 23, of Detroit, is charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The amount of bond Robinson-Brown is being held on is not listed.

Tyrone Smith, 24, of Harrison Township, Michigan, is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Smith is being held on an $85,000 bond.

Cody Smouse, 25, of Morgantown, is charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Smouse is being held on a $60,000 bond.

Alexis Ward, 27, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, is charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The amount of bond Ward is being held on is not listed.

Orlando Williams, 27, of Harrison Township, Michigan, is charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Williams is being held on an $85,000 bond.

Jakylah Woodruff, 23, of Detroit is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Woodruff is being held on an $85,000 bond.

All 8 people arrested are being held at North Central Regional Jail.

The following are mugshots of six of the individuals arrested. Mugshots of Ward and Woodruff are unavailable.

Jaron Blackwell (WV Corrections)

Lemonte Jackson (WV Corrections)

Michael Robinson-Brown (WV Corrections)

Tyrone Smith (WV Corrections)

Cody Smouse (WV Corrections)

Orlando Williams (WV Corrections)

