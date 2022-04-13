Advertisement

Annual Morgantown Area partnership dinner held at Waterfront

The annual Morgantown Area partnership dinner was held Monday night at the Marriott Waterfront...
By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Morgantown Area partnership dinner was held Monday night at the Marriott Waterfront Place.

The dinner recognizes the best businesses in the area and the business that are doing the most.

This is the first dinner in 2 years because of Covid-19.

Booker Walton of Mountaineer Technology Consultants says it was great to see everyone again and glad the dinner is back after the 2 year hiatus.

“It’s important to recognize people who are trying to make a difference in the community not just with business because we are all trying to make money. We are

trying to enrich peoples lives with the gifts that they have and are able to provide to the community,” says Walton

Walton is receiving the small business award and would like to thank WDTV for his partnership with us.

