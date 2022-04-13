Advertisement

Dunmore man charged for sexually abusing three children

The children range from 7 to 11 years old.
Luke Gum
Luke Gum(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pocahontas County man was arrested after officers said he sexually abused three children under the age of 12 during a 14 month period.

Officers said three children disclosed information about sexual abuse incidents against Luke Gum, 33, of Dunmore, between Jan. 1, 2021 and March 20, 2022.

The criminal complaint says Gum was known to the children’s family.

Three children, ranging from 7 to 11 years old, each disclosed separate cases of sexual abuse.

The children allege that Gum performed a sexual activity on one child and touched the other two children under their clothes.

Gum has been charged with three counts of sexual abuse by person in a position of trust to a child and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $300,000 bond.

