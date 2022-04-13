Egg prices affecting restaurants in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The price of eggs is shooting up.

We checked six stores in our area and the price of a dozen eggs ranged from a dollar, up to nearly $3.50.

According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, the average price for a dozen eggs has increased from $1.60 last year to $2.50 this year.

So, what’s behind it?

Experts say drought, bird flu, and even the war in Ukraine have contributed..

It’s not just impacting you at the grocery store, many local restaurants and bakeries are feeling the impact when it comes to their bottom line.

Managers at some restaurants say they’ve had to pay twice as much for them recently.

Sweet Nana’s Bakeshop in Clarksburg buys its eggs in bulk but, the manager, Hannah Arbogast tells us the extra cost is affecting them, especially with Easter right around the corner.

“We go through a lot, especially right now making Easter bread for Easter and baking that kind of thing. So, there’s been a jump in just buying an 18 pack of eggs from 94 cents to $1.50,” said Arbogast.

They’re far from the only ones, the owner of Bonnie Belle’s says she doesn’t know of anyone the rising egg prices aren’t affecting.

Specifically, at Sweet Nana’s, Arbogast said it has a trickle-down effect.

“What we spend here we also have to watch what we order from different distributers so, we have to watch on the cutting back on spending and how much money we are making on the bakery sand stuff like that,” said Arbogast.

Right now these prices haven’t forced any of the businesses we spoke with to raise prices but, if they keep going up it could.

