Fairmont Senior, Liberty split doubleheader

Teams got out to fiery start in first inning of second game
Liberty softball
Liberty softball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty softball kept the energy moving in both games of an evening doubleheader with Fairmont Senior, but the Polar Bears used their own to secure a win in the second game of the evening to even the series.

The Mountaineers took the first game with a walk-off single from Haley Younkins, downing the Polar Bears 6-5.

In the second game, both teams got out to two-run starts in the first inning, but the Mountaineers were able to pull ahead in the second with two more runs and maintained a lead until the seventh inning.

The Polar Bears scored five runs In the top of the seventh and held the Mountaineers in the bottom, taking the second game win 10-7.

