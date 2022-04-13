Former Georgia QB JT Daniels transferring to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is a Mountaineer.

Daniels informed head coach Neal Brown of his decision early Wednesday morning after an official visit over the weekend.

Most notably, Daniels was on the Bulldog team that won its first national championship in over 40 years in 2022, defeating Alabama 33-18 back in January.

Daniels played at the University of Southern California for two seasons before transferring to Georgia, where he also spent two seasons.

The transfer quarterback’s arrival increases an already elusive quarterback competition. The Mountaineers have scholarship players Garrett Greene, Will Crowder and freshman Nicco Marchiol on the roster.

Daniels also has prior experience with new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, having played at USC while Harrell was in the same position in 2019.

