Former WVU TE Anthony Becht named XFL head coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former West Virginia tight end Anthony Becht is getting his shot as a head coach in the 2023 XFL reboot.

Becht was named one of the eight coaches of the league Wednesday, which is set to restart in 2023 after falling victim to COVID-19 in 2020.

Becht suited up for the Mountaineers from 1996-1999 before being selected by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.