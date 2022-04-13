Advertisement

Former WVU TE Anthony Becht named XFL head coach

Played for the Mountaineers from 1996-1999
Anthony Becht
Anthony Becht(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former West Virginia tight end Anthony Becht is getting his shot as a head coach in the 2023 XFL reboot.

Becht was named one of the eight coaches of the league Wednesday, which is set to restart in 2023 after falling victim to COVID-19 in 2020.

Becht suited up for the Mountaineers from 1996-1999 before being selected by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Morgantown woman sentenced for tax fraud
8 people were arrested Monday when officers said they found more than 400 grams of meth and 200...
8 arrested, 400 grams of meth, 200 grams of fentanyl found in Mon. Co. drug bust
Gavin Basagic
Man accused of setting fire to dumpster after clerk refuses to give him money
Crews responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday morning on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.
VIDEO: Crews respond to vehicle fire in Clarksburg
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Opening date for Clarksburg Hobby Lobby revealed

Latest News

Mikey Jones
From Senior to State: Mikey Jones signs with Falcons wrestling
Annalise Gentilozzi signs with WVWC swim
RCB’s Annalise Gentilozzi signs with WVWC Swimming
‘Backyard Brawl’ scheduled for four more years
FILE - Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throw a pass in the first half during Georgia's...
Former Georgia QB JT Daniels transferring to West Virginia