Healthy Grandfamilies helping grandparents raise their grandchildren

A program in Marion County provides a series of discussions to grandparents raising their grandchildren.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV)- A program in Marion County provides a series of discussions to grandparents raising their grandchildren.

Healthy Grandfamilies is a ten series discussion group and follow up services to grandparents raising their grandchildren.

Marion county schools and West Virginia state have teamed up with the program.

There are many topics the program covers from parenting in the 21st century to family relationships to nutrition.

Resources are also available to the grandparents that are in need of help.

“Currently we try to offer resources, educational opportunities support to help them navigate the systems like the legal systems the school system other agencies in

helps that might be available in the community,” said Grandfamilies facilitator Michael Richards.

According to Healthy Grandfamilies, over 35,000 children in the state of West Virginia are known to live in the primary custody of their grandparents.

Grandparents raising their grandchildren tend to struggle with knowledge, finances and typical family life cycle.

“Statistically in West Virginia there are a huge portion of grandparents raising their grandkids,” said Communication Director at South Ridge Church in Fairmont Jennifer

Wilson

There are many reasons why grandparents are raising their grandchildren.

“I think every situation is different obviously we have a large addiction issue in our state but also there are situations where parents have to move for work,” said Wilson

The program is always looking for support.

Family Services in Marion County, Carolyn Jones wants grandparents to know at any given time you could find yourself having to raise your grandchildren.

“The more support that we can give to our community to make this happen and keep our children safe is good. we have gotten lots of support from our community,”

said Jones

Healthy Grandfamilies meets on Tuesday evenings at South Ridge church in Fairmont.

