Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 13, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A warm front has lifted north of us this morning, allowing warmer air to flow in. As a result, we start with mild temperatures this morning. By the afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, but we stay dry. Winds will come from the south and southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, making today the warmest day of the week. After 6 PM, light rain showers push into our area, so expect a few raindrops. We could also see an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening hours, depending on how much instability is in the atmosphere, so some areas might see heavy rain. Barring that, however, most won’t produce much (less than 0.1″ of rain), and they leave our area by 10 PM. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, but we should stay dry until early-morning. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Overall, expect a warm, cloudy night. Then after 6 AM tomorrow, a cold front out west brings a line of light rain showers into the area. Most of these rain showers should not produce much, about 0.1″ to 0.2″ of rain at most, and they leave our area after 11 AM. By the afternoon, a high-pressure system from the southwest clears out skies in our area, resulting in sunny skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, expect a rainy morning and seasonably cool, nice afternoon. Thereafter, it will move east on Friday, resulting in a mix of Sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper-60s, so we end the workweek on a nice note. A few light showers push in on Saturday morning, as a weak cold front moves in. That same front will also bring a reinforcing shot of cool air, causing temperatures to drop into the 50s on Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 50s early next week, below-average for April. In short, today will be the warmest day of the week, tomorrow morning brings light rain showers, and we experience a cooling trend as we move towards the weekend.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, with a few isolated showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, during the afternoon. Barring a thunderstorm or two, most areas won’t see much rain. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s, so it will be warm outside. Overall, today will feel like summer, with some rain during the afternoon and evening. High: 79.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, and we will see quiet conditions. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the 60s. Overall, expect a warm, calm night. Low: 64.

Thursday: Rain showers push in after 7 AM tomorrow morning, so we will see some rain during the morning commute. This rain lasts until midday, bringing about 0.1″ to 0.2″ of rain in some areas. By the afternoon, we dry out, and experience sunny skies. Winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the 60s. Overall, a much cooler, but sunnier, afternoon than today. High: 66.

Friday: Expect mostly sunny skies and only a few clouds during the afternoon. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will reach in the upper-60s to low-70s. Overall, a great end to the workweek. High: 72.

