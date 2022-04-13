Kayla Smith’s Wednesday Evening Forecast | April 13, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday! It’s been a mostly cloudy day today, but we had some quick rain showers in the afternoon and then some briefly clearing skies followed. But clouds have been making a return, as well as a few more isolated rain showers. This will continue for most of tonight, minus another brief clearing period overnight. Our best chance of rain comes tomorrow morning, with the arrival of this large low-pressure system’s cold front. There has been a lot of severe weather associated with this cold front across the United States, but it will be decreasing in intensity as it draws nearer to West Virginia. That front will start to cross NCWV around 8-9am, bringing some showers-- heavy at times-- and wind gusts of about 25-35 mph. Temperatures around sunrise will be in the mid to low 60s; we will be staying fairly mild overnight tonight. However, once the front crosses, temperatures will quickly drop to the mid to low 50s. Behind that front is a high-pressure system though, which by the afternoon will clear us not only of precipitation, but of clouds and winds as well. With the warmth of the sun, temperatures will rise to the upper 50s and low 60s before falling again after sunset. Mostly clear conditions continue through Friday, and as that high-pressure skates to our east, southerly flow will return, bringing highs to the low 70s. Later that night, clouds will start to enter the region as a cold front to our north starts to migrate south. This could bring a few rain showers as we head into Saturday, but we’ll mostly be dealing with cloudy conditions throughout the day. The front doesn’t cross until the afternoon, so temperatures will have the chance to make it into the low to mid-60s before that front drags cooler air in from the north. Cooler conditions will then take hold for Sunday, as well as much of next week, with temperatures likely staying below average in the 50s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moments of clearer skies; light showers possible. Low: 63

Tomorrow: AM rain showers and gusty winds, then mostly sunny by the afternoon. High: 65↓

Friday: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds through the evening. High: 71

Saturday: Cloudy; light showers possible. High: 64

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.