Mannington man accused of escaping while in custody, fleeing from police

A Marion County man was arrested on Tuesday after officers said he escaped while in custody in September and fled from police.
Chase Statler
Chase Statler(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man was arrested on Tuesday after officers said he escaped while in custody in September and fled from police.

Chase Statler, 22, of Mannington, appeared before Magistrate Rundell at Marion County Magistrate Court on September 16, 2021, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says Magistrate Rundell revoked Statler’s probation and sentenced him to jail.

Statler started to leave the courtroom, but officers said when Magistrate Rundell told him to stop several times, he ran out of the courtroom.

Statler allegedly ran out of the courthouse out the main 2nd floor double doors and fled on foot.

Officers said they were following up on a case on Tuesday, April 12 when they tried to arrest Statler.

Court documents say Statler jerked away and pushed the officer aside before fleeing on foot.

Another officer saw Statler fleeing and chased him nearly a block and a half before catching him on Marshall Street and placing him under arrest.

Statler has been charged with escape while in custody and battery on an officer and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

