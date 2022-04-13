Advertisement

Michael Cole speaks about “Lauren’s Wish” foundation at the Mohawk girl’s lacrosse game

Foundation dedicated to helping others, just as Lauren wanted to
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - “We can save lives and keep another family from going through what I’m going through,” said Michael Cole. That’s the hope of the Lauren’s Wish foundation.

Lauren Cole was an accomplished student on and off the field at University High School. She was a four-time first team NCAC lacrosse athlete, a WVU competitive cheerleader, a 2017 graduate of WVU and had moved on to pursue a masters degree in social work.

Lauren spent the later years of her life suffering from addiction and on July 9th, she was unknowingly sold Fentanyl and passed away.

In honor of Cole’s memory came Lauren’s Wish, a foundation dedicated to helping others, just as Cole wanted to.

Lauren’s Wish will provide a safe and caring environment for individuals suffering from addiction, those individuals will not be charged.

Cole’s father, Michael Cole spoke to Mohawk fans Tuesday night, here is just an ounce of Lauren’s story, “ About 3 weeks before Lauren passed we were out in the yard talking and she said dad can I ask you something, and I said absolutely, she said dad, there are so many kids that are struggling with addiction that need help and want help but can’t afford it and don’t have the family, do you think whenever you’re retired we can do something about it, and I said absolutely, so we are going to do just that.”

For more information, updates and upcoming events, you can visit laurenswish.org.

