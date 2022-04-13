Advertisement

Mountaineer wide receivers no strangers to change, taking on “adapt or perish” mentality

Lost four to transfer portal early in off-season
By Julia Westerman
Apr. 12, 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - “Adapt or perish.” It’s a saying outside of strength and conditioning coach Mike Joseph’s door, and entering his fifth year with the program, redshirt junior Bryce Ford-Wheaton has taken it to heart.

“If you don’t adapt, you don’t really need to be here anymore honestly. There’s been a lot of things that have changed since I’ve been here and I feel like I’ve kept my promise, my commitment,” Ford-Wheaton said. “Adapt, roll with the punches.”

After losing four wide receivers to the transfer portal after the conclusion of the 2021 season, the Mountaineers are left with a corps filled with old and new faces. Ford-Wheaton, Sam James and Kaden Prather are leading the charge under new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

“I’ve been here for going on five years now, so I’ve seen everything there is really. A new coach, it’s kind of like a business, so gotta deal with it,” Ford-Wheaton said. “It’s going to be the same thing when you reach the NFL and stuff like that, so better to just get adjusted now honestly.”

