New daycare center opens in Barbour County

The Tygart Cubs Daycare Center had a waiting list before it even opened on Wednesday.
From left: Gwen Valentine, Belington City Clerk; Belington Mayor Cheri Sturm; owners Amy Chelli...
From left: Gwen Valentine, Belington City Clerk; Belington Mayor Cheri Sturm; owners Amy Chelli and Nicole Beam; and Chamber of Commerce President attorney Hunter Mullens.(Barbour County Chamber of Commerce)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new daycare center on Wednesday as it opened its doors.

The daycare center is located at 2 Circle Lane in Belington, right on the Tygart Valley River right behind the Midtown Motel.

On hand for the grand opening were Gwen Valentine, Belington City Clerk; Belington Mayor Cheri Sturm; owners Amy Chelli and Nicole Beam; and Chamber of Commerce President Hunter Mullens.

“Tygart Valley Cubs offers childcare Mondays through Fridays, and takes pride in the quality of our services,” say Chelli and Beam. “We have seven children of our own which makes us highly qualified. We also complete annual training and follow a daily schedule which includes learning development and imaginative opportunities for our clients. We believe in the value and uniqueness of each child. Our goal is to create an emotionally secure, physically safe, and fun program for children,” they said.

You can email the daycare center at tygartcubs@gmail.com or find them on Facebook at Tygart Cubs.

