Opening date for Clarksburg Hobby Lobby revealed

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The grand opening of a new $3 million business just outside of Bridgeport in one of Clarksburg’s busiest developments is less than two weeks away, according to Mayor Jimmy Marino.

Connect Bridgeport reports Marino said the new Hobby Lobby that is occupying the building formerly housing Kroger will hold a grand opening ceremony April 25. As is the case with many businesses, it is possible a soft opening will take place prior to that date.

“The Hobby Lobby is huge. I’m not a Hobby Lobby kind of guy, but there are people out there who love that kind of thing. That’s the crème de la crème for your hobby people, the creative folks. I’ve had a lot of feedback since the day it was announced,” said Marino. “I get positive feedback about it every day.”

The business will be good for Clarksburg and the entire Eastpointe Shopping Plaza. And its arrival made sure a vacant Kroger building that appeared after it relocated to a new facility in the same plaza would not stay vacant long.

Instead, Hobby Lobby will soon have its doors open for a new 55,000 square foot facility. Marino said the facility is ready to do business as the final inspection has been completed by the city’s code enforcement division.

“The city issued the occupancy permit on April 7,” said Marino.

You can read more details HERE.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.