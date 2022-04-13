Advertisement

Opening date for Clarksburg Hobby Lobby revealed

The grand opening of a new $3 million business just outside of Bridgeport in one of Clarksburg’s busiest developments is less than two weeks away.
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage in 2009.(Hobby Lobby)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The grand opening of a new $3 million business just outside of Bridgeport in one of Clarksburg’s busiest developments is less than two weeks away, according to Mayor Jimmy Marino.

Connect Bridgeport reports Marino said the new Hobby Lobby that is occupying the building formerly housing Kroger will hold a grand opening ceremony April 25. As is the case with many businesses, it is possible a soft opening will take place prior to that date.

“The Hobby Lobby is huge. I’m not a Hobby Lobby kind of guy, but there are people out there who love that kind of thing. That’s the crème de la crème for your hobby people, the creative folks. I’ve had a lot of feedback since the day it was announced,” said Marino. “I get positive feedback about it every day.”

The business will be good for Clarksburg and the entire Eastpointe Shopping Plaza. And its arrival made sure a vacant Kroger building that appeared after it relocated to a new facility in the same plaza would not stay vacant long.

Instead, Hobby Lobby will soon have its doors open for a new 55,000 square foot facility. Marino said the facility is ready to do business as the final inspection has been completed by the city’s code enforcement division.

“The city issued the occupancy permit on April 7,” said Marino.

You can read more details HERE.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday morning on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.
VIDEO: Crews respond to vehicle fire in Clarksburg
Gavin Basagic
Man accused of setting fire to dumpster after clerk refuses to give him money
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Morgantown woman sentenced for tax fraud
Authorities said McKinley admitted to having child pornography with children under the age of...
Former Taylor Co. teacher sentenced to 14 years for federal child porn charge
The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m., lying on top of a pile of trash.
Public works employees discover body

Latest News

A program in Marion County provides a series of discussions to grandparents raising their...
Healthy Grandfamilies helping grandparents raise their grandchildren
The annual Morgantown Area partnership dinner was held Monday night at the Marriott Waterfront...
Annual Morgantown Area partnership dinner held at Waterfront
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | April 12, 2022
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | April 12, 2022
Lawmakers work to make naloxone available over-the-counter
Lawmakers work to make naloxone available over-the-counter