Paul Richard Wingfield, Sr, 81, a resident of Beverly, went to see the Lord on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Paul was born on Sunday, March 23, 1941, in Parsons, to the late Walter Hobart Wingfield and Evelyn Mae Stewart Wingfield. Left to cherish Paul’s memory are three children, Paul Richard Wingfield, Jr., and wife, Gia, of Newport News, VA, Evelyn “Gail” Eiffert of Lake Saint Louis, MO and Angel Lynette Shaffer and husband, Gerald, of Fayetteville, NC, and Frances Wingfield, two grandchildren, Shelby Eiffert and Rachael Wingfield, two brothers, Frank Wingfield and wife, Ann, of Adrian, MI and John Wingfield and wife Jean, of Elkins; one sister, Judy Adkins, Adrian, MI, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Paul in death besides his parents was a brother, James Wingfield and two sisters, Rev. Gloria Roy and Barbara Dilly. Paul attended Parsons High School and he had served with the United State Army. He was stationed in Fayetteville, N.C and married Frances Ann Tolar. He had worked at Colby Dairy and Wingfield Ornamental Iron before moving back to West Virginia. He worked for Woodford Oil Company, Elkins, W.Va. He was employed as a guard at Huttonsville Correctional Center from which he retired. He was a very hard worker He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved the beautiful mountains and the WVU Mountaineers. Visitation will be held at the Hostetler Funeral Home on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 11am until 1 pm, the funeral hour. Rev. Kevin Hostetler will officiate, and interment will follow at Parsons City Cemetery in Parsons. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Paul Richard Wingfield, Sr. Send online condolences to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.

