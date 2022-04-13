Advertisement

Paul Richard Wingfield, Sr

Paul Richard Wingfield, Sr
Paul Richard Wingfield, Sr(Paul Richard Wingfield, Sr)
By Master Control
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Paul Richard Wingfield, Sr, 81, a resident of Beverly, went to see the Lord on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Paul was born on Sunday, March 23, 1941, in Parsons, to the late Walter Hobart Wingfield and Evelyn Mae Stewart Wingfield. Left to cherish Paul’s memory are three children, Paul Richard Wingfield, Jr., and wife, Gia, of Newport News, VA, Evelyn “Gail” Eiffert of Lake Saint Louis, MO and Angel Lynette Shaffer and husband, Gerald, of Fayetteville, NC,  and Frances Wingfield, two grandchildren, Shelby Eiffert and Rachael Wingfield, two brothers, Frank Wingfield and wife, Ann, of Adrian, MI and John Wingfield and wife Jean, of Elkins; one sister, Judy Adkins, Adrian, MI, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Paul in death besides his parents was a brother, James Wingfield and two sisters, Rev. Gloria Roy and Barbara Dilly. Paul attended Parsons High School and he had served with the United State Army. He was stationed in Fayetteville, N.C and married  Frances Ann Tolar. He had worked at Colby Dairy and Wingfield Ornamental Iron before moving back to West Virginia. He worked for Woodford Oil Company, Elkins, W.Va.  He was employed as a guard at Huttonsville Correctional Center from which he retired. He was a very hard worker  He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved the beautiful mountains and the WVU Mountaineers. Visitation will be held at the Hostetler Funeral Home on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 11am until 1 pm, the funeral hour. Rev. Kevin Hostetler will officiate, and interment will follow at Parsons City Cemetery in Parsons. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Paul Richard Wingfield, Sr. Send online condolences to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Morgantown woman sentenced for tax fraud
Crews responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday morning on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.
VIDEO: Crews respond to vehicle fire in Clarksburg
Gavin Basagic
Man accused of setting fire to dumpster after clerk refuses to give him money
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Opening date for Clarksburg Hobby Lobby revealed
Authorities said McKinley admitted to having child pornography with children under the age of...
Former Taylor Co. teacher sentenced to 14 years for federal child porn charge

Latest News

Rhonda Lou Reed
Rhonda Lou Reed
Scotty Glenn Graves Sr.
Scotty Glenn Graves Sr.
Dona Anita “Libby” Shaw
Dona Anita “Libby” Shaw
Richard E (Dick) Johnson
Mary Ann Moore