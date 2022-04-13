Advertisement

RCB's Annalise Gentilozzi signs with WVWC Swimming

Gentilozzi is the school record holder in the 200 free
Annalise Gentilozzi signs with WVWC swim
Annalise Gentilozzi signs with WVWC swim(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Annalise Gentilozzi has signed with West Virginia Wesleyan College swimming.

During her time at RCB, she qualified for states all four years, and broke the school record in the 200 free.

After speaking with the coaches, Gentilozzi knew the Bobcats were the right fit for her, ““I just really like the team aspect, they seem like they’re really a close knit family, and the girls were really nice and the coach he seems pretty willing to put in a lot of time and effort to the team.”

