From Senior to State: Mikey Jones signs with Falcons wrestling

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior’s Mikey Jones can’t get enough of Fairmont, so he’s signing with Fairmont State to continue on with his wrestling career at the collegiate level.

Jones found success at the Big 10, regional and state level throughout his career as a Polar Bear, most notably earning the weight class 120 Class AA/A state title in 2021. In his final year, he took third.

Moving forward, it’s about continuing what he started in high school and doing his best.

“Try to keep going, keep the good stuff rolling and keep the momentum,” Jones said. “Try to do good up there.”

