Advertisement

Spring turkey season set to open in West Virginia

Hunters can harvest one bearded bird per day with a season bag limit of two.
Hunters can harvest one bearded bird per day with a season bag limit of two.
Hunters can harvest one bearded bird per day with a season bag limit of two.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s spring gobbler season opens on April 18 and continues for five weeks to May 22, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Hunters can harvest one bearded bird per day with a season bag limit of two.

This year’s youth season will be the weekend of April 16-17.

Youth under the age of 18 can harvest one bearded bird, which counts toward their season bag limit of two, during the two days of hunting.

All hunters 15 and older are required to have a valid West Virginia hunting license, unless hunting as resident landowner, and a valid form of identification while hunting.

A West Virginia hunting license can be purchased at retail agents across the state or online here.

WVDNR officials remind hunters that hunting turkeys with bait and killing hens is illegal.

Turkey hunters are encouraged to report any such activity to their local Natural Resource Police Officer or call 911 to report the violation.

The West Virginia Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation pays a $100 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone using bait to kill wild turkeys.

For all season details, refer to the 2021-2022 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary available online here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Morgantown woman sentenced for tax fraud
Crews responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday morning on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.
VIDEO: Crews respond to vehicle fire in Clarksburg
Gavin Basagic
Man accused of setting fire to dumpster after clerk refuses to give him money
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Opening date for Clarksburg Hobby Lobby revealed
Authorities said McKinley admitted to having child pornography with children under the age of...
Former Taylor Co. teacher sentenced to 14 years for federal child porn charge

Latest News

8 people were arrested Monday when officers said they found more than 400 grams of meth and 200...
8 arrested, 400 grams of meth, 200 grams of fentanyl found in Mon. Co. drug bust
Daniels transfer
Luke Gum
Dunmore man charged for sexually abusing three children
Most allege the industry created a public nuisance in a crisis that has been linked to the...
Epidemiologist: Drug supply fueled WVa crisis over poverty