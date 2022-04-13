Spring turkey season set to open in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s spring gobbler season opens on April 18 and continues for five weeks to May 22, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Hunters can harvest one bearded bird per day with a season bag limit of two.

This year’s youth season will be the weekend of April 16-17.

Youth under the age of 18 can harvest one bearded bird, which counts toward their season bag limit of two, during the two days of hunting.

All hunters 15 and older are required to have a valid West Virginia hunting license, unless hunting as resident landowner, and a valid form of identification while hunting.

A West Virginia hunting license can be purchased at retail agents across the state or online here.

WVDNR officials remind hunters that hunting turkeys with bait and killing hens is illegal.

Turkey hunters are encouraged to report any such activity to their local Natural Resource Police Officer or call 911 to report the violation.

The West Virginia Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation pays a $100 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone using bait to kill wild turkeys.

For all season details, refer to the 2021-2022 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary available online here.

