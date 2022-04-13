Advertisement

Transfer tight end Brian Polendey grows love for game with every stop

Spent three seasons with Miami (Fla.), two with Colorado State
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Brian Polendey’s first time in West Virginia was the day he moved to the state. Now, he’s grown to love the Mountain State and the Mountaineers.

Polendey also has a grand love for the sport of football, a sport he is now continuing to play at his third college institution. Polendey spent three years with Miami (Fla.), then two with Colorado State, before ending up at West Virginia for his redshirt senior season.

His love for the game grows with every stop he’s made.

“Football... it’s not a fun game if you’re not playing it. When you’re training in the offseason, when you’re waking up at 5 a.m. every day, when you’re lifting, when you’re running. All that stuff, it’s not fun. What is fun is going out there with your brothers on Saturdays in a stadium like this and putting it all on the line,” Polendey said, gesturing to Milan Puskar Stadium. “That’s what it is for me, just putting it all out on the line for everyone to see. Doing it with the guy next to you.”

Polendey hopes to find success with his new program in a new conference, the third Power Five in his collegiate career, armed with a new group of guys in his corner.

“After you go through everything together, it’s a pretty beautiful thing when you come out on top.”

