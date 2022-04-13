University girl’s lacrosse comes away with 16-10 win in the Mohawk Bowl
A strong first half lead keeps UHS in front
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown traveled across town to University for a girl’s lacrosse Mohawk Bowl.
The Hawks pulled ahead in the first, entering halftime up 8-2.
Morgantown fought back in the second, matching UHS’ scoring efforts, but with the strong first, University maintained their lead, taking the victory 16-10.
The Hawks’ Rebecca Chmiel and Rachel Shockley each tallied five goals, Chmiel also tacked on four assists.
Morgantown is back in action on Thursday at home against Spring Mills, University returns Tuesday at Fairmont Senior.
