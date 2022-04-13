Advertisement

West Virginia leads coalition urging EPA to reject proposed rule

The coalition says the rule would increase the cost of electricity at a time when inflation is already taking money from people’s pockets.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led a 19-state coalition in urging the Biden administration to reject a proposed EPA rule that Morrisey claims will burden power plants without meaningful benefits to the public.

In a comment letter filed late Monday, the coalition argued the Biden administration’s proposal would exchange the standard provided by a Trump-era rule for re-imposing costs and from EPA’s previous findings.

The coalition says the rule would thereby increase the cost of electricity at a time when inflation is already taking money from people’s pockets.

“The Biden administration’s overreach is hitting West Virginians in their wallets at a time when money is already tight for many,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This rule is the latest example of regulatory overreach that is becoming the norm with the current administration. West Virginia was part of the coalition that challenged the EPA’s efforts the last time EPA tried this, and West Virginia is proud to be leading the opposition here against this renewed effort.”

If implemented, the proposed EPA rule would impose an incredible burden on many of the regulated plants that they shouldn’t have to bear, according to the coalition. They may then pass the financial costs of this burden to ratepayers in the form of higher power bills or shut down altogether.

West Virginia signed the letter with attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

