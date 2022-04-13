Advertisement

WV angler breaks blue catfish weight record

Carver’s record fish was 45.51 inches long and weighed 61.28 pounds.
Cody Carver holding his record 61.28 pound blue catfish catch.
Cody Carver holding his record 61.28 pound blue catfish catch.(WVDNR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s navigable rivers continue to produce hefty catfish, including one that recently broke the state record for weight.

On April 8, Cody Carver, of Dry Branch, WV, caught and released a blue catfish that broke the state record for weight while fishing from a boat in the Marmet Pool of the Kanawha River. He was using cut shad for bait.

Carver’s record fish was 45.51 inches long and weighed 61.28 pounds.

The fish eclipsed the previous WV weight record of 59.74 pounds held by Mark Blauvelt.

However, the length record of 50.15 inches held by Justin Goode still stands.

Carver’s record catch was measured by WVDNR hatchery manager Ryan Bosserman.

Anglers who believe they may have caught a state record fish should check the current records in the fishing regulations at wvdnr.gov. Procedures for reporting a record catch also are included in the regulations.

