Advertisement

WVU debuts GradFest ahead of spring Commencement

A celebration of nearly 4,500 West Virginia University graduates begins next week with the inaugural GradFest.
(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A celebration of nearly 4,500 West Virginia University graduates begins next week with the inaugural GradFest and culminates in commencement ceremonies planned for May 13-15.

In one of the first GradFest events, WVU President Gordon Gee will host Marco Greenberg, author of “Primitive: Tapping the Primal Drive that Powers the World’s Most Successful People,” for an in-person and virtual fireside chat Monday.

In-person attendees will receive a signed copy of Greenberg’s book.

All week, Appreciation Station and Alumni Truck Pop-ups in various campus locations will give graduates the chance to write a letter of recognition or a thank you note to a mentor, professor, advisor or a fellow student.

Prior to the Gold-Blue Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 23, graduates can return to the Erickson Alumni Center for a Touchdown Tailgate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food, yard games, gifts for graduates and more.

GradFest ends with the Spring Ring Ceremony, also at Erickson Alumni Center, at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 24.

All of this takes place prior to spring Commencement on May 13-15.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Morgantown woman sentenced for tax fraud
Crews responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday morning on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.
VIDEO: Crews respond to vehicle fire in Clarksburg
Gavin Basagic
Man accused of setting fire to dumpster after clerk refuses to give him money
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Opening date for Clarksburg Hobby Lobby revealed
Authorities said McKinley admitted to having child pornography with children under the age of...
Former Taylor Co. teacher sentenced to 14 years for federal child porn charge

Latest News

Chase Statler
Mannington man accused of escaping while in custody, fleeing from police
Former Georgia QB JT Daniels transferring to West Virginia
Former Georgia QB JT Daniels transferring to West Virginia
Opening date for Clarksburg Hobby Lobby revealed
Opening date for Clarksburg Hobby Lobby revealed
The last influenza-associated pediatric death was reported during the 2019-20 flu season.
DHHR confirms first state pediatric death of flu season