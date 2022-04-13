WVU debuts GradFest ahead of spring Commencement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A celebration of nearly 4,500 West Virginia University graduates begins next week with the inaugural GradFest and culminates in commencement ceremonies planned for May 13-15.

In one of the first GradFest events, WVU President Gordon Gee will host Marco Greenberg, author of “Primitive: Tapping the Primal Drive that Powers the World’s Most Successful People,” for an in-person and virtual fireside chat Monday.

In-person attendees will receive a signed copy of Greenberg’s book.

All week, Appreciation Station and Alumni Truck Pop-ups in various campus locations will give graduates the chance to write a letter of recognition or a thank you note to a mentor, professor, advisor or a fellow student.

Prior to the Gold-Blue Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 23, graduates can return to the Erickson Alumni Center for a Touchdown Tailgate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food, yard games, gifts for graduates and more.

GradFest ends with the Spring Ring Ceremony, also at Erickson Alumni Center, at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 24.

All of this takes place prior to spring Commencement on May 13-15.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.